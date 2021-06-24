Up With Kids charity launches 20th anniversary event

2,700 children assisted over 20 years of events

–The Paso Robles-based RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate is gearing up for the 20th-anniversary event of its Up With Kids charity on Aug. 7. This special morning is designed to instill confidence in children aged 5 to 12 who are able to purchase new school clothes, receive a backpack with school supplies, and take a ride in the tethered RE/MAX hot air balloon.

“The program initially was designed to give assistance to families that need it, to illustrate to the children that their community does care for them,” said organizer and Realtor Fred Bruen. “It hopefully instills in them some kind of memory that at some point in the future they can do the same thing and to get them started in the school year feeling good about themselves and improving the opportunity for learning.”

Up With Kids began in 2001 when a board of RE/MAX Parkside Real Estate Realtors discussed how best to give back to the community. The idea of helping families in need purchase school supplies came to fruition and what started with 50 kids has grown to around 135 children. Bruen said that 2,700 children have participated and over $250,000 have been raised and used in purchasing clothes and school supplies in the past 20 years.

The fundraising effort begins months in advance, with local businesses, RE/MAX Parkside broker/owner Peter Dakin, and all the RE/MAX Parkside agents donating. Sponsors can join the Friends Level ($100), Bronze Level ($250), Silver Level ($500), Gold Level ($750), Platinum Level ($1,000), or Above The Crowd ($2,500); sponsors such as Key Termite & Pest Control have supported since the first year. A hundred percent of the funds raised go to the children, who receive a $125 voucher to shop for school clothes at Target, and through the purchase of the backpacks and school supplies.

Families who participate in this event are nominated through several different agencies, such as El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD), Loaves & Fishes, Paso Robles Housing Authority, and others. Those nominated are automatically enrolled in the program.

The event starts at 6 a.m. at the Paso Robles Target, allowing the Up With Kids shoppers to purchase their new school clothes for around two and a half hours before Target opens to the public. In the past, volunteer “shoperones” assisted each child with their shopping, but due to the pandemic, parents were able to directly assist their children in Target, and Bruen notes this change will most likely stay for this year’s event. Before the pandemic, children were able to stuff their own backpacks with school supplies and Bruen hopes to return to that process in the near future. A drive-through backpack handoff was held in 2020.

‘It’s pretty amazing to watch these young children. It’s dark and early, and they’re half asleep, scared, anxious, because they don’t know what’s about to happen,” Bruen said. “But when they come out of the store with their bags of clothes and their brand new backpack, they are standing straight, their heads are held high, they’re smiling. That is the home run of the whole deal is seeing their reactions as they’re headed home with their goodies.”

In 2016, The Up With Kids board decided to start a scholarship fund to help local high school graduates from Paso Robles and Atascadero who are on their way to college. Applications are sent out to three alternative education schools and in 2020, eight students received $1,000 each to help in their college endeavors. The goal is to use all remaining funds to support the scholarship initiative after the annual Up With Kids event.

“I think Up With Kids is well received and we fully intend to keep it going as long as we can,” said Bruen. “We’re celebrating our 20th this year and looking forward to many more. It’s not going to end anytime soon. A huge thank you to all of our agents that have participated over the years, to our volunteers, our sponsors, the organizing committee that’s been on board and crunching it out. Every nickel that is raised fundraising goes to the kids.”

For those interested in volunteering or donating to Up With Kids, more information can be found on the Up With Kids Facebook page or a message can be left at the hotline (805) 591-5348.

Advertisement