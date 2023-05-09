Upcoming ‘block parties’ to educate community on wildfire preparedness

First event is this Wednesday

– Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services has announced two upcoming Firewise wildfire preparedness block parties. These events, held at locations on the urban/wildland interface, are aimed at educating the community about the importance of wildfire preparedness and how to best protect homes, properties, and people from the devastating effects of wildfires.

The first party will take place this Wednesday at 17th Street and Chestnut from 6 to 8 p.m. and the second will be held May 17, at 12th Street and Fresno Ave. from 6 to 8 p.m. Both events will be excellent opportunities for the community to come together and interact with firefighters and CERT volunteers to learn about wildfire preparedness.

“Wildfires continue to be a significant threat to our communities,” says Fire Captain/Paramedic John Prickett, “The more we prepare for disasters such as wildfires, the chance of damage is decreased to our homes, properties, and our way of life. We have developed a Firewise community on our western city limits, and we would love to have the residents come out for an evening of interaction with your firefighters and learn about ways to prepare your home for wildfires.”

In addition to the educational aspect, the events will display the department’s wildland fire engine, which attendees can view up close. Events are free and open to the public, so everyone is encouraged to come and participate.

For more information about the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services department or to learn about wildfire preparedness, visit https://www.prcity.com/198/Fire-and-Emergency-Services, or call (805) 227-7560.

About Firewise communities

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) oversees a grassroots, community-based wildfire preparedness program called Firewise USA. Firewise USA serves as a framework for neighbors to learn about their fire risks and take mitigative actions to protect their communities. More than 1,900 communities across the country are currently taking steps to reduce their wildfire risk as Firewise sites.

