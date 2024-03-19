Paso Robles News|Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Upcoming Coffee with the City Manager event to focus on city budget 

Posted: 6:13 am, March 19, 2024 by News Staff
City Manager Ty Lewis

Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis.

Community invited to join City Manager Ty Lewis, city staff for coffee, discussion

– The City of Paso Robles has announced its upcoming “Coffee with the City Manager” event scheduled for Mar. 22. This series is designed to facilitate dialogue and strengthen the relationship between local government and Paso Robles residents.

The March session will focus on the city’s progress in setting goals and developing a budget for 2025-2026.

All members of the community are invited to join City Manager Ty Lewis and city staff for a morning of engaging conversations and connections over coffee. The event will be held at 7:30 a.m. at Patina at California Coast Beer Co., located at 1346 Railroad Street in Paso Robles.

Residents are encouraged to attend to learn about current and upcoming city projects and programs, express their opinions, share ideas, and discuss matters relevant to the well-being of Paso Robles.

For further information and inquiries, individuals can contact the Paso Robles City Manager’s Office at (805) 237-3888 or visit the official website at www.prcity.com/175/City-Manager.

 

Comments

