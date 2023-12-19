Upcoming coffee with the city manager event to focus on addressing homelessness

Next event scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12

– The Paso Robles City Manager’s Office has shared details for the upcoming Coffee with the City Manager session. The event is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 a.m. and will take place at Patina at Cal Coast Brewing, located at 1346 Railroad Street.

During the session, the focus of discussion will be the Homelessness Strategic Plan. The city manager invites community members to attend this informal gathering, providing an opportunity for dialogue on the specified topic.

Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for this event and participate in the conversation regarding the city’s approach to addressing homelessness.

