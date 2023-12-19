Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Upcoming coffee with the city manager event to focus on addressing homelessness 

Posted: 6:37 am, December 19, 2023 by News Staff

coffee with the city manager

Next event scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12

– The Paso Robles City Manager’s Office has shared details for the upcoming Coffee with the City Manager session. The event is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 12, at 7:30 a.m. and will take place at Patina at Cal Coast Brewing, located at 1346 Railroad Street.

During the session, the focus of discussion will be the Homelessness Strategic Plan. The city manager invites community members to attend this informal gathering, providing an opportunity for dialogue on the specified topic.

Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for this event and participate in the conversation regarding the city’s approach to addressing homelessness.

 

 

