Upcoming ‘Day of Giving’ provides local children with toys, warm clothes  

– The Toy Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles spread holiday cheer to approximately 500 families and 1,200 children last year. This past year, inflation has made it more difficult for people to provide necessities for their families, and the toy bank anticipates a greater number of families in need.

The nonprofit is once again partnering with Coats for Kids to provide warm apparel for local families. The organizations have re-opened in-person registration to complement the newly-computerized application/registration procedures.

They are asking for support from the Paso Robles community, either with monetary donations or by volunteering as they prepare for the “Day of Giving” (or on the Day of Giving) held on Dec. 10 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

There are also other ways to help including organizing a toy drive or hosting a toy collection box. To volunteer, click here.

To request a toy donation box for your business or organization, email toybank.box@gmail.com or call Javier at (805) 286-2582.

The Toy Bank serves low-income families in the greater Paso Robles area, including Paso Robles, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch by providing toys, gifts, books, and school supplies they need to help enjoy the holiday season of giving.

All donations are tax-deductible under section 501 C3 of the Revenue Code Tax ID #77-0385525.

