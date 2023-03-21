Upcoming emergency preparedness class offered in Spanish

Note: This class was rescheduled from a prior date.

Class will take place this Saturday

– In the event of a major disaster, emergency resources may quickly become overwhelmed, leaving families to fend for themselves for hours or even days. To help prepare families for such situations, the North San Luis Obispo County Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) program is sponsoring LISTOS, a class that teaches basic disaster response skills to Spanish-speaking families.

The 8-hour class is designed for the entire family, including children. It will cover a range of topics, such as disaster preparedness, creating a reunification and family communication plan, disaster first aid and emotional support, backing up important documents, shutting off utilities, and extinguishing small fires.

The class will be taught in Spanish and is free of charge to students. It will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the White Oak Room in Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles.

To register, interested participants can call Cecilia Herrera at (805) 539-5349 or email her at ceciliaherreraLISTOSmt@gmail.com.

The course offers an opportunity for families to gain valuable skills to protect themselves and their loved ones, as well as to assist their neighbors and community in the event of a disaster.

