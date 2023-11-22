Upcoming workshop in Paso Robles aims to fuel business growth

Workshop and panel slated for Jan. 9 at Vina Robles

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance (PRWCA) and Full Cup Solutions announced the details for DRIVE, a workshop and panel focused on business planning and strategy. The event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 9, at Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery production facility in Paso Robles.

Produced in partnership with the PRWCA and Full Cup Solutions, the event will feature guest speakers and subject experts on topics such as creating a personalized business objective plan for 2024; best practices for communicating both inside and outside your business; the importance of overcoming obstacles and staying focused on your goals, and developing a game plan which highly engages your team. The event includes the three-hour workshop, a commemorative workbook, a coffee bar, a gourmet barbecue lunch, and a tasting of wines from Spain and Portugal with Master of Wine Gus Zhu, along with signature wines from Paso Robles.

Speakers include host Amanda Wittstrom Higgins, principal of Full Cup Solutions; Elaine Chukan Brown, wine critic, author, and educator; Susan Kostrzewa, former editor-in-chief of Wine Enthusiast, and founder of Resplendent Ink Content Consulting; Reilly Newman, founder and brand strategist MOTIF Brands; Commander Jeff Gardner, U.S. Navy SEAL; and Scott Larson, Paso Robles educator, mentor, and coach.

“In this extremely competitive environment, winery businesses and regional bodies need to set themselves apart, pinpointing where to focus their energy, creating unified messaging, and finding best ways to measure results,” says Joel Peterson, PRWCA executive director. “We know that actionable plans and a shared goal can transform an organization. Our goal for DRIVE is to not only explore insights on good practice but also offer concrete takeaways on how to create a more productive business.”

“Attracting, engaging, and retaining valuable employees, including future, next-generation professionals, is essential for positive growth in today’s business world,” says Wittstrom Higgins, “Creating common work ethic and fostering your team’s unique skillsets in a cohesive environment can set you up for an incredibly successful 2024 and beyond. Our workshop and seminar bring you these essential tools in a fast-paced, fun, and collaborative setting.”

DRIVE will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Tickets are $60 for PRWCA Members and $299 for the general public. To register for the event or for more information, click here or contact Amanda Wittstrom Higgins at awh@fullcupsolutions.com.

