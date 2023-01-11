Update: Atascadero Tamale Festival canceled

Update posted Jan. 10:

– Due to the recent storms, wind, flooding, and poor weather conditions, the City of Atascadero has announced that the 7th annual Tamale Festival scheduled for Saturday in the Sunken Gardens and Downtown Atascadero has been canceled.

Over the last eight years, the Tamale Festival has been held each January, with the exception of 2021, in spite of light rainfall. This year, with the sheer volume of rain and flooding that we are experiencing in Atascadero, it is impossible to hold the event this weekend.

The city is currently working on potential dates in hopes to postpone the event vs. cancel it completely. As soon as city staff is able to reschedule, they will make that announcement.

Original story posted Jan 4:

Event includes tamale vendors, musical entertainment, contests, shopping, and more

– Atascadero’s 7th Annual Tamale Festival will return on Jan. 14. Attendees can expect over 20 tamale vendors from across California offering a variety of tamales for purchase including gourmet, traditional to sweet tamales.

Entertainment will include Emcee Francisco Ramirez along with Medina Light Show Designs, plus a wide variety of music from Mariachi Mexicanisimo, plus Ranchero Artist Manuel Enrique and his horse, the Famous Dancing Horses, and the Folklorico El Padrecito Dancers from Guadalupe. There will be live music by Dante’ Marsh and the Vibe Setters, La Marcha Sound, Steppin’ Out Band, Brass Mash, and Outlaw Mariachi. There will also be activities such as bounce houses, Zorb Balls, obstacle courses, and bungee jumps from Bubble Fun 101 along with face painting, balloon animals, a photo booth with “Waffles” the miniature donkey, fireworks, and more. Over 90 vendors will be on display offering everything from merchandise and crafts to adult beverages to a wide variety of food vendors with tamales and beyond.

Vendors can participate in the popular “Best Tamale Contest” where tamale vendors have an opportunity to showcase their outstanding work to our local celebrity judges to choose the “best” tamale.

Plus, eventgoers can participate in a tamale eating contest and a Chihuahua and pet costume contest.

The event is free to attend, but don’t forget to bring your wallet to purchase food, select activities, and merchandise. It’s also a great opportunity to place orders with your favorite tamale vendor(s) to stock up on tamales to put in the freezer.

Those interested in becoming a vendor can sign up at: www.visitatascadero.com/tamalefest.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media