Update from the Mayor: We thank and salute our heroes 

Most Popular Stories
Update: Man shot early Saturday morning on 2nd Street in Paso Robles
COVID-19: SLO County reports 89 cases, including 15 health care workers, Cal Poly hospital readied
COVID-19: SLO County reports 80 coronavirus cases, Heritage Ranch reports case
Data and map show rate of COVID-19 infection higher in SLO County than most of state
Local woman who came down with COVID-19 shares her experience fighting the coronavirus
COVID-19: Stand for Freedom rally planned in Paso Robles on May 1
COVID-19: SLO County reports 120 cases, 101 recoveries, roadmap to reopen county planned
COVID-19: SLO County reports death in North County, 65 recoveries, two new cases on Sunday
Paso Robles Fatte’s Pizza robbed by Atascadero location owner, police report
COVID-19 update: SLO County reports seven new cases, 149 total cases
