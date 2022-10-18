Updated COVID-19 boosters for children soon available in SLO County

‘Omicron boosters’ available for children ages five to eleven

– San Luis Obispo County children ages five to eleven will soon be able to get updated vaccine protection against COVID-19. Booster vaccines that specifically protect against current variants (often called “Omicron boosters”) will soon be available in SLO County for this age group. The updated boosters have been available for those age 12 and older since early September.

“Like the flu shot, this booster teaches your body to protect you from the virus strains circulating right now,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This added protection will help families stay healthy as we look ahead to holiday gatherings and seek to avoid a winter surge.”

Two updated booster options will be available for this age group: a Moderna booster for ages six and older, and a Pfizer booster for ages five and older. Like adults, children may get an updated booster two months after completing the primary series, or two months after receiving a previous booster dose. This updated booster replaces the original booster dose.

Updated booster doses for all ages, plus flu shots, will be available at upcoming public health mobile clinics:

Oak Park, Paso Robles

Date and times: Friday, Oct. 28, from 2:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Address: 901 30th Street in Paso Robles Oak Park Resident Center

Paso Robles Health Clinic

Date and time: Thursday, Nov. 3, from 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Address: 805 4th St. in Paso Robles

Santa Rosa Academic Academy, Atascadero

Date and time: Friday, Nov. 4, from 2 – 4 p.m. (open to staff at 1:30 p.m.)

Address: 8651 Santa Rosa Rd. in Atascadero

Shandon High School

Date and time: Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 1:20 – 6:30 p.m.

Address: 101 South First St. in Shandon

Nipomo Library

Date and time: Tuesday, Oct.18, from 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Address: 918 W Tefft Street in Nipomo, Community Room

Santa Rosa Church, Cambria

Date and time: Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Address: 1174 Main Street in Cambria

Iglesia Linaje Escogido, Morro Bay (With the Latino Health Coalition Health Fair)

Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 23, 1 – 5 p.m.

Address: 2050 Ironwood Ave in Morro Bay

Grover Beach Public Health Clinic

Date and time: Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Address: 286 S. 16th Street, Building A in Grover Beach

Additional clinics are being scheduled; see updates at slopublichealth.org/COVID19.

Updated booster doses will also be available from pharmacies and doctor’s offices in the coming weeks as shipments of these vaccines arrive locally.

To schedule an appointment, contact a local pharmacy or health care provider, or visit VaccineFinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov. For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19. Public health phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

