US Census: State to lose a US congressional seat, population nears 40-million

–Today, the U.S. Census Bureau released congressional apportionment and population counts for every state, including California. Population totals from the 2020 Census determine how many seats each state gets in Congress.

The population of California has increased by 6.1% to 39,538,223 over the last 10 years, this slower growth rate will result in the loss of one congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the state, going down from 53 to 52 seats. The first time the state has ever lost a seat.

The results are the first to be released from the 2020 Census. The Census Bureau also reported that:

The resident population of the United States on April 1, 2020, is now 331,449,281, a 7.4% increase from 308,745,538 during the 2010 Census.

Other states that gained the most Congressional seats were Texas (+2 seats) and Oregon, Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina (each +1). The states that each lost one congressional seat include California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The most populous state was California (39,538,223); the least populous was Wyoming (576,851).

The state that gained the most numerically since the 2010 Census was Texas (up 3,999,944 to 29,145,505).

The fastest-growing state since the 2010 Census was Utah (up 18.4% to 3,271,616).

Puerto Rico’s resident population was 3,285,874, down 11.8% from 3,725,789 in the 2010 Census.

The Census Bureau will provide states with the local population counts needed for redistricting by September 30, 2021. This is when states redraw or “redistrict” their congressional and other legislative boundaries.

Read Census Bureau’s full press release here.

