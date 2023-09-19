US Open tennis players to compete at tournament in Templeton

– Forty-eight women’s professional tennis players who recently participated in the US Open will compete in the EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic. The Templeton Tennis Ranch will host the USTA Pro Circuit Women’s $60,000 tournament from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

The EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic has historically been a platform for emerging talents, with numerous future top WTA players starting their careers at this level. Notable participants include Jessica Pegula, the current world No. 1 doubles player, and Erin Routliffe, the recent US Open doubles champion.

Out of the 147 players who have taken part in the EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic since 2017, 48 of them also participated in various categories at this year’s US Open. The majority of players in the upcoming Templeton event have recently competed in the US Open, the world’s largest tennis tournament, seeking to earn valuable WTA ranking points.

Participants like Madison Brengle, last year’s EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic singles winner, and Robin Montgomery, the 2022 finalist, are among this year’s top entries who also played in the US Open. Other 2023 entrants with US Open experience include Sophie Chang, Caroline Dolehide, Taylor Townsend, Katie Volynets, Ann Li, and Hailey Baptiste.

Qualifying rounds for the tournament commence on Monday, Sept. 25. For ticket purchases and scheduling details, visit the tournament’s website at www.centralcoasttennisclassic.com. For updates and player announcements, follow the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ttrprotennis.

RadioTennis.com, featuring analysis and commentary by Ken Thomas, will provide coverage of the matches at www.RadioTennis.com.

