USA Today names Cambria Scarecrow Festival to the nation’s top 10 autumn festivals

Festival spans the entire month of October

– USA Today recently named Cambria’s Scarecrow Festival to its top 10 list of autumn festivals that are “worth traveling for.” Sharing the list with intriguing festivals across the nation like Junkstock in Omaha, Nebraska, the National Banana Pudding Festival in Centerville, Tennessee, and the Old Town Dia de los Muertos Festival in San Diego, the Cambria Scarecrow festival is the only one to span the entire month from Oct 1-31.

The famous Cambria Scarecrow Festival, where whimsy runs rampant, is celebrating its 13th season this year in the seaside communities of Cambria and San Simeon. Scarecrows are on free public display for the entire month of October. In addition, there are special events during the year leading up to the festival, including a scarecrow building workshop using recycled materials. Strolling through Cambria and San Simeon with camera ready is an ideal family outing.

Evolving from the first festival in 2009 with 30 scarecrows lining the sidewalks and streets of the town, the Cambria Scarecrow Festival has grown into a community-wide event with hundreds of scarecrows bowling, bathing, painting, pedaling, fishing and flying through Cambria and San Simeon as residents and businesses join in to build these hand-crafted works of art.

“At the rate this festival is growing, someday, scarecrows could outnumber residents. What started as a small festival with just 30 scarecrows has turned into a month-long celebration featuring 500 scarecrows made by local businesses, students and residents. Many of the scarecrows are made of recycled materials so they’re as sustainable as they are scary (or funny),” writes Katie Jackson.

The festival has grown into one of the most artful and unique scarecrow festivals in the U.S., drawing thousands of visitors from across the country. Scarecrows typically begin appearing the last week of September, with the full crop making its way throughout Cambria and San Simeon by Oct. 1.

For more information about the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, events and workshops visit the website at cambriascarecrows.com or call (805) 395-2399.

