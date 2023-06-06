Valedictorian and salutatorians named at senior awards night

More than 100 graduating seniors awarded

– Paso Robles High School Principal Anthony Overton on Monday announced the valedictorian and salutatorians for the Bearcat Class of 2023.

With a grade point average of 4.84, senior Olivia Wright was named class valedictorian at the 2023 Bearcats Awards Night held Monday night at the Gil Asa Gym at Paso Robles High School.

Tied with grade point averages of 4.8, seniors Gwenyth Lemon and Miguel Muniz were named salutatorians.

Athletes of the year are Sydney Moore, cross country and track, and Leo Kemp, football and golf. Scholar athletes of the year are Olivia Wright, volleyball, Justin Haggmark, water polo and swimming, and Derek Tidwell, football, wrestling and golf.

More than 100 graduating seniors received awards, medals, graduation cords, seals, and certificates at the ceremony. Hundreds of local parents and families attended the event.

Paso Robles High School seniors are graduating on Friday at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamsom Middle School campus.

Watch the awards ceremony here:

