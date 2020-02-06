Valentine Movie Night happening Feb. 9

–Valentine Movie Night will return to Paso Robles Park Cinemas on Sunday, Feb. 9, presented by Paso Robles Main Street Association.

Enjoy the 1964 classic, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” starring Debbie Reynolds on the big screen once again at 7 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Downtown Paso Robles. Popcorn and soda (or champagne and chocolate) are included in your ticket price. The event starts at 7 p.m., so arrive early for best seating. Park Cinemas is located at 1100 Pine Street, in Paso Robles.

Tickets are limited and may be purchased here for $12 per person (or over the phone and held at Will Call), available through the Paso Robles Main Street office at 835 12th St., Suite D, in the “Norma’s Way” alley, or telephone (805) 238-4103. Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover accepted.

