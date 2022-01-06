Valentine Movie Night returns to Park Cinemas with ‘Road to Morocco’

Enjoy the 1942 classic starring Bob Hope and Bing Crosby

– Valentine Movie Night will return to Paso Robles Park Cinemas on Feb. 6, presented by the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.

Enjoy the 1942 classic, “Road to Morocco” starring Bob Hope and Bing Crosby on the big screen once again at 7 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Downtown Paso Robles. Popcorn and soda (or champagne and chocolate) are included in your ticket price. The event starts at 7 p.m., so arrive early for best seating. Park Cinemas is located at 1100 Pine Street, in Paso Robles.

Tickets are limited and are $12 per person. To purchase, call Paso Robles Main Street at (805) 238-4103.

