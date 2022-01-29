Valentine’s Day ‘paint and cocoa party’ happening at Centennial Park

Attendees will sip cocoa while painting ‘Bunny Love’

– A seasonal all-ages art class will be offered at Centennial Park in Paso Robles on Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. Attendees will sip cocoa while painting and enjoying music.

This month they will be painting a bunny on canvas using acrylics. The class is designed for ages three and up. A parent and child can paint together using one canvas, in this instance only the child needs to be registered. Ages 3-7 may attend the class with help from an accompanying adult.

The cost to attend is a $10 registration fee + a $15 supply fee payable to the instructor in class. There is a $5 registration discount available for additional family members. The class will be held in the Centennial Park Live Oak Room.

Click here to learn more and to register for this class.

Notes about the class:

When registering, please list all members of the party that would like to be seated together during the class in the notes section.

This class is being held indoors following all current safety guidance. For questions and comments regarding safety policy email recservices@prcity.com or call (805) 237-3988.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related