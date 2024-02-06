Valentine’s fundraiser supports Templeton Fire stair climb team

Team traveling to Seattle in March

– On March 10, the Templeton Fire Stair Climb Team is set to embark on its 11th consecutive journey to Seattle to partake in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Firefighter Stair Climb, recognized as the world’s largest “on air” stair climb. This challenging event involves ascending 69 floors in full structural firefighting gear and will unfold at the Columbia Center in downtown Seattle.

In conjunction with their annual pilgrimage, the Templeton Fire stair climb team announces its 8th annual “firefighters and flowers for a cure” fundraiser. The team, comprised of Templeton’s finest, will vend Valentine’s Day flowers at three distinct locations:

Templeton Legion Hall at 805 S. Main Street, Templeton (Open: Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Templeton Fire Station at 206 5th Street, Templeton (Feb. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., during Farmers Market)

Barrel House Brewing at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles (Feb. 10 & 11, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until sold out)

Vitalant at Templeton Fire Station on Feb. 11, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for blood donations.

The profits, constituting 100% of the proceeds, will directly benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Interested individuals can donate blood at the Templeton Fire Station on Feb. 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, please visit the Templeton Fire Stair Climb Team Facebook page or contact Fire Captain Brandon Wall at (805) 540-4524.

For additional details, visit the “Firefighters & Flowers for a Cure” page at www.firefightersandflowers.com and the team’s page at https://www.llswa.org/site/TR/LLSWA/llswaFF?team_id=75216&pg=team&fr_id=1750.

For blood donation appointments, access the Vitalant link at https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa/appointment/guest/phl/timeSlotsExtr?token=FyejyEegv7B%2FO8q1omZvA5GBUAHjyWsidKPwgt5y9Gc%3D.

