Update: Two teens arrested on vandalism, arson charges

Update posted June 3, 2022, 3:15 p.m.:

Police provide update on vandalism investigation at Daniel Lewis Middle School

– The Paso Robles Police Department released the following update regarding the investigation into the acts of vandalism discovered at Daniel Lewis Middle School this morning:

On June 3, 2022, at approximately 6:35 a.m., employees at Daniel Lewis Middle School located a fire burning outside one of the classrooms. They quickly extinguished the fire and contacted Paso Robles Fire and Police Departments to investigate. It was discovered a large plastic waste container full of paper was purposely set on fire. The intensity of the fire almost caught the building on fire and caused damage to the building and door to the classroom.

As officers were investigating the cause of the fire, they discovered several banners around the school that had also been burned and other areas that were vandalized with spray paint. Investigating officers were able to locate social media posts that showed the two juvenile suspects actively setting fires around the school. The footage showed the juveniles using an aerosol can and a lighter to light a paper banner on fire. The School Resource Officer and school staff quickly identified both of the involved juveniles. The juveniles, both 14 years of age from Paso Robles, have been arrested for one count of felony arson, one felony count of vandalism, and several counts of misdemeanor vandalism. They were both transported to Juvenile Services Center in San Luis Obispo. As the suspects are juveniles, their names and photographs will not be released.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

Original story posted June 3, 2022, 7:45 a.m.:

‘Walls tagged, fire started with debris,’ says superintendent

– Apparent acts of vandalism were discovered at the Daniel Lewis Middle School campus in Paso Robles this morning.

A call came into Paso Robles Emergency Services around 6:15 a.m. Firefighters called police officers to the scene after discovering damage to classrooms.

Responding officers found that parts of the campus and five classrooms had been vandalized.

“Walls were tagged, some paper posters ignited on exterior walls and a fire started with some debris outside one room,” said Paso Robles Joint School District Superintendent Curt Dubost.

“Two classrooms smell of smoke and will not be used today. The damage is superficial, not structural. Police and fire have been on the site with our staff to investigate and clean up before the start of school.”

Sometime last evening a person or persons entered the campus and vandalized the campus by attempting to start several fires and painting graffiti in several places, Dubost said.

They were successful in starting a fire outside the 200 Building that resulted in some smoke damage to classrooms, he said.

Paso Robles Fire and Police Department are on scene to investigate. The school will be in session today. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.

No further information is available at this time.

