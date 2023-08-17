Vegetation fire burns five acres, scorches structure

Fire reportedly caused by vehicle that got stuck in grass

– A vegetation fire dubbed the Willow Fire burned approximately over five acres near Willow Creek Road and Sleepy Farm Road, situated about 10 miles to the west of Paso Robles yesterday. The brush fire was reported to Cal Fire at 1:43 p.m. on Wednesday through the emergency services app, Pulsepoint.

In response to the reports, air response vehicles, tankers, and fire engines were dispatched to the scene. At 2:02 p.m., a structure was confirmed to be affected by the fire. Cal Fire firefighters were able to contain the fire’s progress at 5.4 acres by 4:12 p.m.

By 8 p.m., the fire was fully contained, according to a Cal Fire Twitter follow-up post. The cause of the fire was reportedly a vehicle that got stuck in the grass.

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters and #WillowIC at scene of a 1 acre fire near the 1400 block of Willow Creek Rd & Sleepy Farm Rd NW of Templeton CA. pic.twitter.com/dOFtwRWGZ8 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 16, 2023

