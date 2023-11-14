Vegetation fire east of Templeton contained at 30 acres

Smoke from fire visible in surrounding area Monday

– A vegetation fire east of Templeton erupted on Monday, swiftly consuming an estimated 30 acres after being first reported around 12:30 p.m., according to emergency radio transmissions. The fire originated at 6150 Almond Road, located east of Templeton, as confirmed by a social media post from SLO County Cal Fire.

Firefighters employed both aerial and ground strategies to extinguish the blaze, according to reports. As of 2:24 p.m., forward progress on the fire was successfully halted, according to an update from Cal Fire.

What was dubbed the Almond Fire resulted in significant smoke drifting through North San Luis Obispo County. Residents in the surrounding areas may have observed the smoke plume as a consequence of the ongoing firefighting efforts.

CAL FIRE, SLO Co. Fire Dept. and Templeton FD Units responding to a vegetation fire on Almond drive east of Templeton. #AlmondIC pic.twitter.com/ORvEluyco6 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 13, 2023

