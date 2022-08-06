Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 6, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Vegetation fire near Lake Nacimiento caused by downed power lines
  • Follow Us!

Vegetation fire near Lake Nacimiento caused by downed power lines 

Posted: 6:56 am, August 6, 2022 by News Staff

Fire contained at .2-acres

– Fire crews contained a small brush fire in Paso Robles Friday afternoon. The fire was first reported on the 7300 block of Gage Irving Road in Paso Robles just after 1:30 p.m., according to reports.

The fire burned a total of a .2-acres of grass and oak woodland and was contained as of 2:35 p.m., reports say. A fire retardant was deployed to contain the spread.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours as they waited for PG&E to de-energize downed power lines and ensure that the fire was out. The downed power lines were the cause of the fire, according to reports.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.