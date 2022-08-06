Vegetation fire near Lake Nacimiento caused by downed power lines

Fire contained at .2-acres

– Fire crews contained a small brush fire in Paso Robles Friday afternoon. The fire was first reported on the 7300 block of Gage Irving Road in Paso Robles just after 1:30 p.m., according to reports.

The fire burned a total of a .2-acres of grass and oak woodland and was contained as of 2:35 p.m., reports say. A fire retardant was deployed to contain the spread.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours as they waited for PG&E to de-energize downed power lines and ensure that the fire was out. The downed power lines were the cause of the fire, according to reports.

@CALFIRE_SLO responding to a vegetation fire w/power lines down. #IrvingIC. Use Caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/W3zx4CJXri — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 5, 2022

#IrvingIC update. 1/4 to 1 acre grass and oak woodland. @CALFIRE_SLO resources are at scene. Fixed wing air tankers released. Awaiting @PGE4Me to safely deenergize the power lines. Resources committed for several hours to ensure fire is out. pic.twitter.com/HGePFtc0U3 — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 5, 2022

