Vegetation fire sparks along Highway 46

Crews quickly contained the fire to .074 acres

– On Sunday, at 12:42 p.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire along westbound Highway 46 between Golden Hill and Buena Vista Roads.

The fire briefly threatened a commercial occupancy, until units arrived on the scene and quickly contained the fire to .074 acres. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Three engines and one battalion chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s automatic aid and mutual threat zone agreements with SLO County / Cal Fire, one engine responded to assist.

Fire and emergency services would like to remind residents that the threat of wildfire remains high, and it is imperative to maintain defensible space around their home and/or business.

