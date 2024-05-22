Vendor applications available for Templeton 4th of July

– The annual 4th of July parade and park celebration in Templeton will take place on Thursday, July 4, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, a local tradition, features a pancake breakfast, parade, and various festivities at Templeton Park. The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce encourages vendors to provide family-friendly interactive displays and activities.

Vendor setup begins at 7 a.m. All vehicles must be off parade routes before 8 a.m. Booths will close at 3 p.m., and early tear-downs are not permitted.

The Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce reserves the right to refuse any applicant for any reason. Registration will be confirmed via email within seven days of receipt of application and payment. Vendors should include their business name, mobile phone number, and a description of booth items or food products in the “comments” section when registering.

Groups offering food items must comply with the SLO County Health Temporary Food Facility Checklist and application. Detailed lists of food and other items for sale are required. The 4th of July Committee aims to avoid item duplication. Food vendors must submit a copy of their SLO County Health Department Temporary Food Facility license to the chamber by June 20.

Member pricing is as follows:

Informational non-profit booths (no selling): $50

Non-profit booths (selling): $100

Commercial booths: $150

Bounce house/mechanical: $200

Non-member pricing is as follows:

Informational non-profit booths (no selling): $50

Non-profit booths (selling): $100

Commercial booths: $500

Bounce house/mechanical: $550

Each group is responsible for keeping their area free of litter and trash, with trash to be taken to the roll-off as needed or at the end of the day. Booth fees include an assigned 10-foot by 10-foot space; additional space requires the purchase of additional booths.

By registering, participants agree to the following:

Hold harmless agreement: Participants release, waive, and hold harmless the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce, the County of San Luis Obispo, and any individuals, sponsors, or organizations associated with the event from any loss, damage, or injury. Participants must be on-site for the entire event and abide by all guidelines. Failure to comply may result in expulsion from the event without a refund and possible barring from future events.

Agreement to abide by rules: Participants must be at least 18 years old and agree to comply with all rules set by the Paso Robles and Templeton Chamber of Commerce and San Luis Obispo County Health Department requirements.

For more information and to register, click here.

