Vendor applications now open for 2024 Mid-State Fair

Vendors will be seen by over 330,000 attendees over the fair’s 12 days

– Applications for the 2024 California Mid-State Fair Commercial Vendor Program are now available. Vendors are located throughout the 40-acre fairgrounds, including outdoor areas and in Adelaide Hall, Estrella Hall, and The Stockyard, and can be seen by over 330,000 attendees over the 12 days.

New vendors will be selected on space availability, product balance within the fair, uniqueness, and appeal of the product. Also taken into consideration is previous event/festival experience and the ability to set up a professional, attractive display.

Visit www.MidStateFair.com to read over the FAQ sheet, fee sheet, and handbooks before filling out the application.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28.

Share To Social Media