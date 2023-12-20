Paso Robles News|Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Vendors wanted for Templeton Concerts in the Park 

Posted: 5:39 am, December 20, 2023

– The 2024 Templeton Concerts in the Park Series will will run Wednesdays from June 12-Aug. 21, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. each night. There will be no concert on Wednesday, July 24.

Want to host a food or drink booth at concerts in the park? Click here to download an application.

Businesses, individuals and/or organizations interested in providing vendor services at any Templeton Concerts in the Park must meet the criteria listed here.

Click here for more information on applying as a band.

 

 

