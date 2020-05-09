Verdin to give small businesses and nonprofits a free marketing boost

–San Luis Obispo-based marketing firm Verdin is launching a new series of events that are intended to provide a boost for some Central Coast small businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Verdin is calling this new program the Verdin Boost Marketing Pop-Up. It is a creative way for the marketing agency to give back by offering marketing solutions to small businesses and nonprofits that are struggling because of the pandemic.

From May 11 to June 12, the Verdin team will work for free on one to two small projects per week to help boost our local economy and support the nonprofit sector. Any small business or nonprofit in the San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura County area is eligible, and is invited to apply on Verdin’s website at VerdinBoost.com. A Verdin team member will contact those that are selected.

Verdin will also be hosting live chats over the four-week period on Zoom and streaming on Facebook and Instagram. Every Monday at 11:30 a.m. Verdin staff members will be on hand to give anyone who joins in useful tips about marketing, advertising, public relations, social media and more. To receive an invitation to the Zoom workshops, individuals can sign up for Verdin emails on the VerdinMarketing.com website.

“My team is excited to use technology to share their expertise by providing marketing and design support to local small businesses and nonprofits,” President Mary Verdin said. “It helps the community, it keeps my team working on new projects and contributing. It’s really a win-win.”

