Veteran resource fair, pancake breakfast slated for Aug. 19 in Cambria

Event is free to attend, pancake breakfast for sale for $10

– The County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Office (VSO), Cambria American Legion Post #432, and Cambria American Legion Post #432 Auxiliary have announced a family-friendly pop-up resource fair and pancake breakfast for veterans and their families along the Northern Coast of the County.

The event will take place on Aug. 19 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The American Legion Post located at 1000 Main St, in Cambria.

“The San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Office believes in ‘meeting Veterans where they are at,'” said Morgan Boyd, the County Veterans Services Officer. “The VSO team knows that our veterans live busy lives, and we hope to provide as many resources as possible at these events to ensure that Veterans and their families are connected to all the resources across the county.”

The goal of the resource fair is to provide a one-stop shop for goods and services to veterans and their families in the community in cooperation with state and federal assistance programs and other multiple vendors. Some of the vendors who will be present include financial, medical, employment, and housing assistance and counseling, VA resources, local food banks, senior, mental health, and other general resources for veterans and their families.

Admission is free; however, The American Legion will be selling a pancake breakfast for $10 that includes eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee. The County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Office will purchase breakfast for the first 40 Veterans that visit our booth.

The County VSO regularly holds these pop-up resource fairs at different locations throughout the county, providing veterans a chance to get the help and assistance they require near where they are. “Our mission is to have these events throughout the county to bring resources and awareness of veterans benefits to every veteran in this county,” says Kendra Scott, outreach coordinator and veterans service representative with the county’s VSO. “By changing the locations of these resource fairs, we hope to meet every veteran’s needs.”

For more information: contact Chris Emert at (805) 781-5766 or email slovets@co.slo.ca.us.

