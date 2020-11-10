Veterans can visit the Estrella Warbirds Museum for free this Wednesday

Veterans will also be served a free lunch by volunteers

–On Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, the Estrella Warbirds Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and all veterans from any military service will be admitted free of charge. Admission will be $10 for adults for one day only.

If you come early in the day (before noon), the museum will have a wonderful team of volunteers who will be serving all veterans free hamburgers for lunch at the “noonday bell.”

If you haven’t been to the museum in a while, things might look a little different. For one; the city has been in the process of digging up Dry Creek Road so they can install new water and sewer lines (and pave the road). Don’t worry, it’s passable.

They’ve also added a new addition to Freedom Hall (Curator Storage). The exterior is done, the interior is still being worked on. They have also been moving aircraft to better align some of the aircraft with like period planes. Some of the exteriors of the buildings may have been repainted since your last visit, and there are also new displays; not just artifacts, but also new vehicles in the Woodland Auto Display.

The event will be “socially distanced” and please bring your favorite face mask. They will also have to limit the number of people in any building at any given time to 50 maximum.

Share this post!

email