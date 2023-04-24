Veterans’ art celebrated at downtown event

Several dozen veteran artists contributed to exhibit

– Veterans celebrated art Saturday at the annual Veterans Pop-up Arts Cafe at Deprise Brescia Arts Studio in downtown Paso Robles.

Several dozen veteran artists contributed to the project. Brescia says it’s a way for people to use art as a tool and advocacy for mental well-being, “It gives a lot of people the opportunity to connect through art.”

Some sold their artworks at the studio. Others simply shared their art. Some of the artworks related to veterans’ experiences in the military. Most of it was simply personal artistic expression.

Brescia has found ways to honor veterans and celebrate their art in a variety of venues over the past decade. Saturday’s event at her studio in Paso Robles included a drum circle, which was a new element.

Anyone who would like to get involved next year is encouraged to contact Brescia at her art studio at the corner of 10th and Pine Streets in downtown Paso Robles.