Veterans Day ceremony happening at Faces of Freedom

Ceremony happening Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

– A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Faces of Freedom Memorial at the corner of Morro Road and Portola Road in Atascadero at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. The ceremony will last just more than an hour and be followed by a BBQ lunch provided by the Kiwanis.

The ceremony will include a fly over by Estella Warbirds, the National Anthem by Fine Arts Academy students, presentation of Quilts of Valor, awarding of the Distinguished Veterans of the Year, laying of a memorial wreath by the VFW Auxiliary and TAPS.

Come join in a time of honoring those who have served this nation.

