Veterans Day ceremony to be held at Faces of Freedom Memorial

Ceremony to be held Friday Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

– The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation is hosting the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The memorial is located at the corner of Portola and Hwy 41 (Morro Road) in Atascadero.

The event will include a flyover by the Estrella Warbirds, a presentation of colors by the Cal Poly Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) accompanied by the Central Coast Pipes & Drum, plus guest speaker Chief Warrant Officer Rod Dykhouse. The Veteran of the Year award will be presented to Specialist 4 John Couch, plus there will be a laying of the memorial wreath with Taps played and a special presentation of quilts to local veterans by the local Quilts of Valor guild. Following the event is a no-host barbecue by the Kiwanis.

