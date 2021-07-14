Veterans encouraged to take transportation survey

Survey hopes to gain more knowledge about the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities

-The County Veteran Services Office (VSO) is working with the San Luis Obispo Counsel of Governments (SLOCOG) to address the public transportation needs of the county’s seniors and disabled persons. Paramount to these efforts is identifying the transportation needs of the community’s veteran population. The VSO says that many veterans face transportation challenges while traveling throughout the county and they hope to raise awareness of these challenges so more resources can be allocated to supporting veterans’ public transportation needs.

SLOCOG has developed a short survey to obtain a more accurate picture of the needs of the community’s seniors and individuals with disabilities. If you fall into one of these categories, they hope that you will take a brief moment to share your experiences and needs. If not, SLOCOG asks that the community shares this story with whom this message does pertain to. Doing so will assist SLOCOG with updating their Regional Coordinated Public Transit-Human Services Plan and thus ensuring that public resources are being dedicated to addressing the needs of the veteran community.

Please take the survey by Aug. 31, 2021 by going to www.knowhowtogoslo.org or take the survey over the phone by calling (805) 781-1385.

