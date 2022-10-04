Veterans services office unveils new veteran food pantry

Pantry is dedicated to veterans in the California Men’s Colony who organized, collected food donated from other inmates

– The County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Office has announced the unveiling of a new food pantry for needy veterans in the community. The pantry will be located outside the Veterans Services Office at 801 Grand Ave. in San Luis Obispo during normal working hours. The food pantry will be open to the veteran community who need non-perishable food for themselves and their families.

The food pantry is dedicated to the veterans in the California Men’s Colony who organized and collected food donated from other inmates at the Men’s Colony.

“The San Luis Obispo Veterans Services Office is proud to partner with the Veterans in The California Men’s Colony to address food insecurities of our community’s Veterans,” Morgan Boyd, the veteran’s services officer for the County of San Luis Obispo says, “Furthermore, we hope that the program will provide Veterans in the California Men’s Colony with a sense of selfless services, something that I hope carries on with them once they are reintegrated into the community.” There will be a dedication ceremony to the veterans in the California Men’s Colony on a future date for their efforts and service to the veteran community in San Luis Obispo County.

The veterans organized the drive and recruited other inmates in the Men’s Colony to purchase non-perishable food items from a list of items available at the commissary. The items chosen to be donated were then purchased and collected by correctional officers who coordinated with the Veterans Services Office to be picked up.

“The County of San Luis Obispo Veterans Services Office appreciates the efforts and sacrifice from the veterans in the California Men’s Colony,” Michael Schacherer, a county Veterans Services Representative who works with justice-involved veterans and has clients at the California Men’s Colony says, “The selfless attitude from my clients to continue to serve their fellow Veterans is priceless.”

Overall, approximately 160 pounds of food was collected and donated.

