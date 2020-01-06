Veterans Services Officer to serve as County Central Services Director

–County of San Luis Obispo Veterans Services Officer Christopher Lopez has been tapped to serve as the County’s new Central Services Director, effective Jan. 13, 2020.

“I’m excited to see Chris take the helm of Central Services – he’s an outside the box thinker with a passion for public service. The department under his leadership will make a great team,” said County Administrative Officer Wade Horton.

In his new role, Lopez will manage about 30 employees and a budget of about $10.8 million.

The Central Services Department supports the operational needs of county departments. This includes helping departments maintain public trust by managing the purchase of goods, materials and services; providing real estate services for the county’s property; managing central mail services for all county departments; and maintaining and managing county vehicles.

“During my time with the Veteran Services Office, I have built lifelong relationships and changed lives due to the dedication of my team and support from departments such as Central Services,” Lopez said. “In this new position, I am excited to lead from the front and support the Central Services team while building relationships with our partners.”

With over a decade of leadership experience in public service, Lopez served as the County’s Veterans Services Officer since 2016. He also served in the United States Army from 2001 to 2005 in Baghdad and other areas of Iraq and Kuwait. Lopez holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California.

Lopez succeeds Will Clemens, who served the county for 20 years and is now the General Manager of the Oceano Community Services District. The County Veterans Services Office’s Administrative Services Officer Hans Poschman will serve as Interim Veterans Services Officer until the position can be permanently filled. For more details, visit www.slocounty.ca.gov.

