Victorian Teddy Bear Tea event returns Dec. 16

Tickets go on sale Dec. 4

– The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association will present the 33rd Annual Victorian Teddy Bear Tea on Saturday, Dec. 16, catering to the children of Paso Robles. Tickets for the popular event will be available for purchase starting Dec. 4, at the main street office or through my805tix.com.

Held at the Paso Robles Park Ballroom located at 1232 Park Street, the event will run from 2 to 4 p.m. with limited seating. Tickets, priced at $8 per child and $20 per adult, cover the cost of admission and include entertainment, tea (juice), and cookies, along with a commemorative teacup and saucer. Attendees can also look forward to drawings and face-painting activities.

Parents interested in accompanying their child are required to purchase a ticket for themselves. The special lineup of guests for the Teddy Bear Tea includes Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, the Snow Queen and King, mischievous elves, and Victorian friends. Each ticket holder will receive a teacup as a souvenir.

For additional details or inquiries, individuals are encouraged to contact the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street office at (805) 238-4103 or visit www.pasoroblesdowntown.org.

Share To Social Media