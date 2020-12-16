Video: Caltrans’ new tree removal technology is safer, faster and more efficient

—Advanced technology is now available to Caltrans to assist with the removal of dead, dying, and diseased trees throughout the state. The telescoping grappling saw allows contractors to take trees down at a faster pace than traditional tree removal processes, completing this task safely from the ground via remote control and outside the fall zone for the trees being removed.

See the video above.

This Caltrans's news flash is the 228th in a series of videos highlighting Caltrans' activities that present the wide-ranging and critical work that Caltrans does to enhance California's economy and livability.

