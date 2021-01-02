Video: Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce welcomes new board of directors

The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce published a video on New Year’s Day welcoming its incoming board of directors for 2021. Some are new members of the board and some are returning members.

The Board of Directors steers the chamber by “ensuring that we maintain the integrity of our position as the official voice of our Paso Robles business community,” the chamber says. They establish and oversee the implementation of annual goals, directives, and budgets. In addition, they lead and develop policy development programs and evaluate the overall effectiveness of the chamber’s impact within the community. “We are immensely grateful for their dedication, skillful leadership, and deep commitment to supporting our local businesses by serving on our board,” the chamber says.

Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

Isiah Gomer, Chairman of the Board, Paso Robles Waste & Recycle

Malani Anderson, Turley Wine Cellars

Miranda Battenburg, SLO Sweets

Fred Bruen, Realtor

Rex Caudle, Battery Systems

Jim Cogan, 805 AgTech

Robert Covarrubias, Cova Lending

Henry Elisarraraz, State Farm Insurance

Steven Herring, All About Events

Victor Popp, La Quinta Inn & Suites

Julie Richardson, Community West Bank

Dr. Mark Sanchez, Cuesta College

Mark Samsow, Hampton Inn & Suites

Traci Stevenson, Club Pilates

Darryl Stolz, Pacific Trust Mortgage

Mike Talen, Cold Stone Creamery

Debbie Thomas, Thomas Hill Organics

Thomas White, WTC Services LLC

Ashley Wilken, The Rice Partnership

