Video: Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce welcomes new board of directors
The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce published a video on New Year’s Day welcoming its incoming board of directors for 2021. Some are new members of the board and some are returning members.
The Board of Directors steers the chamber by “ensuring that we maintain the integrity of our position as the official voice of our Paso Robles business community,” the chamber says. They establish and oversee the implementation of annual goals, directives, and budgets. In addition, they lead and develop policy development programs and evaluate the overall effectiveness of the chamber’s impact within the community. “We are immensely grateful for their dedication, skillful leadership, and deep commitment to supporting our local businesses by serving on our board,” the chamber says.
Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors
- Isiah Gomer, Chairman of the Board, Paso Robles Waste & Recycle
- Malani Anderson, Turley Wine Cellars
- Miranda Battenburg, SLO Sweets
- Fred Bruen, Realtor
- Rex Caudle, Battery Systems
- Jim Cogan, 805 AgTech
- Robert Covarrubias, Cova Lending
- Henry Elisarraraz, State Farm Insurance
- Steven Herring, All About Events
- Victor Popp, La Quinta Inn & Suites
- Julie Richardson, Community West Bank
- Dr. Mark Sanchez, Cuesta College
- Mark Samsow, Hampton Inn & Suites
- Traci Stevenson, Club Pilates
- Darryl Stolz, Pacific Trust Mortgage
- Mike Talen, Cold Stone Creamery
- Debbie Thomas, Thomas Hill Organics
- Thomas White, WTC Services LLC
- Ashley Wilken, The Rice Partnership