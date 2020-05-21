Video: Portney Environmental is here to help find hidden hazards in your home

A message by Portney Environmental

–Safe homes and workplaces are essential, especially when there are conditions that threaten our health. Mold that grows in damp and wet areas is one of the more serious health threats in buildings, especially during these times when people’s respiratory health is a leading concern.

Mold spores are everywhere, and people’s reactions to mold range from no symptoms to sneezing, to breathing problems, to severe respiratory complications. Leading health organizations including the American Medical Association (AMA), Center for Disease Control (CDC), National Institute of Health (NIH), the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of American, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) all agree that mold, especially black mold, can present health problems.

The American Lung Society reports that mold and the dampness it needs to flourish can worsen asthma and can contribute to coughing, wheezing, nasal congestion, sore throat, sneezing and other respiratory symptoms, including “an uncommon disease knows as hypersensitivity phenomonitis in people who have weakened immune systems.”

Even when no one in the home or workplace develops health problems from mold, there is the fact that mold eats walls, ceiling materials, and a variety of other building materials. Mold almost always accompanies water damage because, once exposed to moisture, the spores start growing within 24 to 48 hours. Even a small roof leak or a dripping pipe under the sink can cause water damage and grow mold. If neglected, water damage can become very expensive to repair. Both mold and water leave stains and can damage floors, carpets, and upholstered furniture.

Removing and repairing mold and water damage is always a health and economic concern to residents, workers, and property owners. Cleaning up mold and drying out the moisture that feeds it is essential and can be an essential health service for those with compromised respiratory problems.

The key to successfully repairing mold and water damage is to first eliminate the moisture, then remove the mold and repair any damage caused by the mold and moisture.

Portney Environmental & Demolition, Inc. is ready to help locate and address mold issues in the home and workplace. Our removal techniques use safeguards to control the spread of mold spores and HEPA filtration equipment to contain and remove the mold.

The Portney Environmental & Demolition crews are experienced, certified, and cross-trained to respond to planned and emergency situations. Our focus is on cost-effective and professional hazardous materials abatement and remediation. Serving the Central Coast since 1991, we are the only contractor based in San Luis Obispo County that is licensed to perform both demolition and asbestos abatement services.

If you are having a problem with mold in your home or workplace, or suspect mold, give us a call. It’s always important to protect our health, and now that so many of us are at home and worried, eliminating mold and its potential health threats can be one step towards some peace of mind.

Portney Environmental & Demolition, Inc., is located at 6250 Monterey Road in Paso Robles. Phone (805) 237-9949. http://www.portney.net

