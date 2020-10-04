Video: School board candidates participate in online forum
–The Paso Robles Education Alliance (PREA) on Sept. 30 hosted a virtual discussion forum on Zoom for candidates running for the open Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board of trustee positions. There are four positions to fill this year and a dozen candidates running. Eleven candidates participated in the forum.
The forum was moderated by Jeff Railsback of PREA and lasts for a little over an hour and a half. PREA accepted questions for the candidates from the public.
Candidates for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board
- CHRIS BAUSCH, Parent/Businessperson/Trustee
- DORIAN K. BAKER, Retired Teacher
- FRANK TRIGGS, Retired Business Manager
- GREG S. GOODMAN, School Psychologist
- LAURA PARKER, Retired Public Educator
- JOAN SUMMERS, Incumbent
- RUBEN CANALES JR., Retired Educator
- JIM COGAN, Business Owner/Parent
- CAITLIN J. VIERRA, Manufacturing Manager/Parent
- LEONARD WASHINGTON, Retired Professor
- NATHAN WILLIAMS, Firefighter
- JIM REED, Local Business Owner