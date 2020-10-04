Video: School board candidates participate in online forum

–The Paso Robles Education Alliance (PREA) on Sept. 30 hosted a virtual discussion forum on Zoom for candidates running for the open Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board of trustee positions. There are four positions to fill this year and a dozen candidates running. Eleven candidates participated in the forum.

The forum was moderated by Jeff Railsback of PREA and lasts for a little over an hour and a half. PREA accepted questions for the candidates from the public.

Candidates for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board

CHRIS BAUSCH, Parent/Businessperson/Trustee

DORIAN K. BAKER, Retired Teacher

FRANK TRIGGS, Retired Business Manager

GREG S. GOODMAN, School Psychologist

LAURA PARKER, Retired Public Educator

JOAN SUMMERS, Incumbent

RUBEN CANALES JR., Retired Educator

JIM COGAN, Business Owner/Parent

CAITLIN J. VIERRA, Manufacturing Manager/Parent

LEONARD WASHINGTON, Retired Professor

NATHAN WILLIAMS, Firefighter

JIM REED, Local Business Owner

