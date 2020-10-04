Video: School board candidates participate in online forum 

Paso Robles News|Monday, October 5, 2020
–The Paso Robles Education Alliance (PREA) on Sept. 30 hosted a virtual discussion forum on Zoom for candidates running for the open Paso Robles Joint Unified School District board of trustee positions. There are four positions to fill this year and a dozen candidates running. Eleven candidates participated in the forum.

The forum was moderated by Jeff Railsback of PREA and lasts for a little over an hour and a half. PREA accepted questions for the candidates from the public.

Candidates for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School Board

  • CHRIS BAUSCH, Parent/Businessperson/Trustee
  • DORIAN K. BAKER, Retired Teacher
  • FRANK TRIGGS, Retired Business Manager
  • GREG S. GOODMAN, School Psychologist
  • LAURA PARKER, Retired Public Educator
  • JOAN SUMMERS, Incumbent
  • RUBEN CANALES JR., Retired Educator
  • JIM COGAN, Business Owner/Parent
  • CAITLIN J. VIERRA, Manufacturing Manager/Parent
  • LEONARD WASHINGTON, Retired Professor
  • NATHAN WILLIAMS, Firefighter
  • JIM REED, Local Business Owner

 



