Video update from Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin 

Posted: 6:28 am, February 13, 2021

–Watch Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin address the current COVID-19 pandemic situation in his video update below. He delivers good news for the community, saying, fewer people are catching the virus, and fewer people are dying from it.

If local trends continue, he says, San Luis Obispo County may be able to move from the strict Purple Tier to the Red Tier of state guidelines. That could lead to more businesses and facilities opening, he says. The mayor encourages those who can to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“We’re going on offense against Covid-19  and we all have a part to play to rid our community of this pandemic,” he says.



