Video: Wilshire Health doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine

–In an effort to, “provide factual information and dispel myths concerning the COVID-19 vaccination,” Wilshire Health and Community Services has developed a short video on the topic featuring Dr. Kevin Parzych, Wilshire’s Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director of Wilshire Hospice.

In the video, Dr. Parzych discusses the science behind this new generation of vaccines, dispels “myths and untruths,” and provides information for the community to make an informed decision on getting the vaccination.

”During this time of pandemic, Wilshire has innovated and adapted to the challenges of the pandemic in order to better serve Central Coast patients and families,” said Dr. Parzych. “Part of our mission as a local non-profit is to focus on educating the community. It’s critically important that we provide factual information so that people are comfortable getting this vaccine.”

Wilshire Health & Community Services is a mission-driven not-for-profit provider of home health and hospice services throughout San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County from Heritage Ranch to Santa Ynez.

Click here to watch the video on Youtube.

