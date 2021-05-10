Vina Robles announces multiple live shows for the 2021 season

–Today, Vina Robles Amphitheatre announced multiple shows for the 2021 season, offering a mix of music from classic rock and reggae to Latin and pop, plus more to be announced.

The season kicks off on Saturday, July 31, with guitar virtuoso singer-songwriter Joe Bonamassa. Grammy Award winners The Mavericks and Los Lobos will co-headline on Aug. 14, and the “Funniest Show in Town at the Moment,” with Steve Martin and Martin Short, will play on August 22. Rock legends Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo perform on Sept. 9. Ziggy Marley pays tribute to his father on Sept. 11, and indie-pop band Fitz & The Tantrums make their Vina Robles debut on Oct. 22. Additional shows are listed on their website, with more to be added. Click here to see the current concert lineup.

Tickets for newly announced shows will go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m. and available online only via Ticketmaster.com. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled dates.

Enhanced health and safety measures will be implemented at the venue. The Vina Robles Amphitheatre is certified with the GBAC STAR rating, which is the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response, and recovery accreditation for facilities. Additionally, the venue’s team says they continually monitor state and CDC guidelines and will comply with all necessary protocols to responsibly provide an enjoyable live event experience.

For additional information and a full concert schedule, visit VinaRoblesAmphitheatre.com.

