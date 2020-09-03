Vina Robles Winery launches, ‘We Plant Trees’ initiative

–Planting a tree is now as easy as enjoying a bottle of wine thanks to a new passion project from Vina Robles Vineyards & Winery.

Under the banner “We Plant Trees,” this earth-friendly campaign is launching in tandem with the release of the 2018 vintage of The Arborist, a dynamic red blend from the estate vineyards of Vina Robles in Paso Robles. Sales of the wine will support One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization dedicated to global reforestation.

The 2018 vintage of The Arborist now is available in Vina Robles markets nationwide, and the “We Plant Trees” campaign will be supported online and with dedicated in-store POS.

“We wanted to create a joyful way for people to help plant trees for the betterment of the environment,” said co-owner Hans-R. Michel. “There is no survey to fill out or contest to enter—you simply enjoy a great bottle of wine with the knowledge that it is making a difference.”

The Arborist is named for Hans Nef, founder of Vina Robles, whose love of trees inspired him to name his winery after the majestic oaks of Paso Robles. The word “robles” is Spanish for “oaks,” and an oak tree silhouette has been the centerpiece of the Vina Robles label since day one.

Established in 1997, Vina Robles today owns 1,200 sustainably farmed vineyard acres across the Paso Robles region. The winery is powered by solar energy and its estate wines are certified sustainable.

Partnering with One Tree Planted is a natural extension of the winery’s passion for trees and sustainable viticulture. One Tree Planted has consistently doubled its plantings each year by helping with wildfire recovery, reforestation efforts and other projects. The organization anticipates reaching a total of 10 million trees planted by the end 2020.

“Trees play a vital role in improving air, water, climate and human health worldwide,” Michel said. “We are thrilled to work with such an effective partner in supporting the cause of reforestation, and we believe that our customers will enjoy being a part of it.”

