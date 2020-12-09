Vine Street to return this year as a drive-by event

–On what would have been the date for the annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase, Saturday, Dec. 12, and, again, on Saturday, Dec. 19, the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association will instead hold two drive-by events from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the normal celebration will be modified for drive-by only to bring a little holiday cheer to everyone from your friends and neighbors on Vine Street.

The community is invited to please remain in their vehicles and drive along Vine Street. Homes will be decorated and lit. Santa, Mrs. Claus, their elf, and the Snow King & Queen will be in Santa’s sleigh cruising Vine Street from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19. Scrooge will be in a vintage pickup with a special Victorian Lady accompanying him and sending his special brand of holiday “wishes” to those driving by from 6 to 8 p.m.

