Vine Street Victorian Showcase returns Dec. 10

Event returns in walking-only format

– The 36th Annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase will return as a walking-only event once again, held on Saturday evening, Dec. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Located on historic Vine Street between 8th and 21st Streets in Paso Robles, the showcase will feature decorated homes, music, hot drinks, cookies, snow, Ebenezer Scrooge, Santa Claus, elves, and more.

The showcase is a “Christmas present” from the Vine Street neighbors, friends, businesses, the Paso Robles Area Historical Society, the City of Paso Robles, and the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association.

Vine Street is one of the first residential streets in Paso Robles with many vintage Victorian homes. Traffic is blocked from 8″ to 21st streets. Within this 13-block area, all the homes, offices and schools are beautifully decorated. Many homes have specific events such as snow, Scrooge, carolers, actors in period costumes, and refreshments. Visitors and locals stroll the streets greeting neighbors and friends for the holidays.

Participants include local choirs, the Paso Robles High School Marching Band, Snow Queen & King, local merchants, musicians, and many more organizations.

For more information about this and other events visit main street’s website: https://pasoroblesdowntown.org/

