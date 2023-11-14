Paso Robles News|Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Vine Street Victorian Showcase returns Dec. 9 

November 14, 2023

Ebeneezer Scrooge photo by Rick Evans.

Vine Street residents, the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, and City of Paso Robles collectively contribute to this special holiday event

– The 37th Annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase is scheduled for Saturday evening, Dec. 9, from 6 to 9 p.m. Festivities will commence at 6 p.m. on 21st Street with the Paso Robles High School Bearcat Marching Band opening the evening’s events.

The Vine Street residents, friends, businesses, the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, and the City of Paso Robles collectively contribute to this special holiday event. The celebration involves diverse participants such as dancers, choirs, the high school marching band, and local schools.

Vine Street, known for its vintage Victorian homes, will be closed to car traffic from 8th Street to 21st Street, creating a 13-block area adorned with beautifully decorated and illuminated homes, offices, and schools. Various entertainment offerings, including choirs, bands, Scrooge, the Snow King & Queen, Santa’s elves, and a snow-filled play area, will be featured on lawns and porches along the route. A Santa Claus house, with Santa available to meet children, and numerous stations offering hot cider, hot chocolate, cookies, and popcorn, will enhance the festive atmosphere. Strolling carolers and individuals donning costumes from yesteryears will also be present.

