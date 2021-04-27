Vineyard Kennels Dog Resort hiring for part-time summer help 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, April 27, 2021
April 27, 2021

-Content presented by Vineyard Kennels Dog Resort-
Vineyard Kennels Dog Resort is hiring for part-time summer help. They are seeking candidates available for 15-20 hours per week, available on-call, with on-call incentive pay included.

Two positions are available: Front of house includes interacting with customers and performing dog intake and exchanges, with computer and database duties, janitorial work, and dog handling. Memorization, communication, organization, and multi-tasking will be required. Dog handling experience a plus, but entry-level training opportunity is available. Back of house includes janitorial duties and supervising dog playgroups. Dog handling preferred, and training will be supplemented.

Both positions have the potential for long-term / full-time opportunities. To apply, email a resume to vineyardkennelspr@gmail.com or mail to PO Box 2076 Paso Robles, CA 93447, or drop it off during office hours at 300 Ambush Trail, Paso Robles.

