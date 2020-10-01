Vineyard Kennels hiring for leadership position and part time staff

A message by Vineyard Kennels



–Vineyard Kennels is hiring for a leadership position and part-time staff.

The Kennel Supervisor position at Vineyard Kennels in Paso Robles is an opportunity for an experienced dog handler to put all of your excellent dog-savvy, organizational, and people skills to work.

The salary for this full-time position is competitive, based on experience.

Benefits include a 401(k), scaled personal paid time off that depends on the length of employment and cell phone, gas/mileage, and medical stipend.

An additional part-time on-call weekend supporting role is also available. Will train entry-level. This is the perfect opportunity to get your feet wet in animal husbandry.

Job responsibilities

The Kennel Supervisor is responsible for the daily operations of the kennel, care of the animals, supervising and scheduling staff, maintaining the cleanliness and condition of the kennel and grounds, and other duties that may be required.

Staff management

Oversee and schedule staff according to pet population and other kennel needs. Train and delegate staff in all aspects of operations needed to operate a clean and efficient kennel and to ensure all tasks are covered.

Resolve staff issues.

Keep track of staff hours, report payroll numbers, monitor and adjust staffing levels as needed.

Kennel management

Keep the facility “tour ready.” Making sure pet and other waste and debris is immediately cleaned up and disposed, keeping kennels, office, bathrooms and grounds clean. Maintain cleanliness and hygiene standards at all times. Report any damage or needed repairs.

Familiarity with San Luis Obispo County Animal Services regulations and expectations, including temperature requirements, utilize all appliances to maintain comfort, and report any malfunctions with equipment.

Schedule and oversee animal management in accordance with Vineyard Kennels policies and procedures, such as regular wellness and welfare checks, exercise and meals, clean water and bedding. Address and resolve dog handling issues when necessary.

Administering medications and interact with veterinarians when necessary. Administer basic canine First Aid to triage basic injuries and wounds.

Be aware of all boarding requirements and regulations, and make sure that every dog on the property is up to date on vaccinations and a current owner signature is on file.

Schedule admittance and pick-up appointments. Check dogs in and out, assess dispositions and find appropriate placement in the kennel.

Manage the office, maintain files and records and learn the “Kennel Connections” database. Keep daily log of events and significant observations. Remember dogs by name and where they are on the grounds.

Skills and experience

Flexibility and a strong “can do” attitude.

Familiarity with dog handling and understanding the different breeds of dogs and dispositions.

The ability to manage and handle up to 15 dogs independently, including feeding, exercise rotation, cleaning, checking dogs in and out, and other handling matters.

Excellent time management skills, the ability to multitask, answer telephones and return calls in a timely manner.

Be a supportive representative to our customers, courteously willing to meet their needs and reporting needs that cannot be met.

To apply

Email your resume and cover letter as an attachment to Carson Stout at vineyardkennelpr@gmail.com.

Include at least two references.

Type “Kennel Supervisor Resume” in the subject line.

Selected candidates will be contacted to schedule an interview.

Vineyard Kennels is a family-owned and operated off-leash dog resort boasting a 10,000 square-foot facility on a 20-acre ranch in Paso Robles wine country. The kennel offers overnight boarding, affordable daycare, custom social opportunities for dogs of all ages, sizes, and dispositions as well as private spaces for non-social and independent dogs.

“The kennel that’s more like home.”

