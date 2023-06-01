Vineyard opens new tasting room on property in Templeton Gap

Property features expansive vineyard, truffle orchard

– Caelesta Winery, Vineyard, and Truffière has announced the opening of its estate tasting room and winery, located in the Templeton Gap AVA of Paso Robles. This new venture marks a new chapter for Caelesta, a family-owned business with 35 acres of vineyards and a 10-acre producing black truffle orchard.

The 35 acres of vineyards at Caelesta have been designed and farmed by Coastal Vineyard Services, a vineyard management company. The winery produces a diverse range of grape varietals – including syrah, cabernet sauvignon, grenache, mourvedre, and tempranillo.

Caelesta also houses a 10-acre black winter truffle (Tuber melanosporum, Black Périgord) orchard. Known for their elusive nature and flavor profiles, black truffles bring a rare touch to the winery’s offerings. Visitors have the opportunity to join truffle hunts conducted by Caelesta in the December to March season, where they can discover the world of truffle cultivation at one of the only producing orchards on the west coast and in the country.

The opening of the estate tasting room marks a milestone for the Farrell family, the owners of Caelesta. The spacious tasting room offers panoramic views of the vineyards. “We are thrilled to open the doors of our new estate tasting room in Templeton,” says Caelesta Winemaker Brian Farrell Jr., “Our family has poured its heart and soul into crafting exceptional wines and cultivating the land to create a truly unique experience for our guests. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating the beauty and bounty of Templeton and Paso Robles, as we share our passion and showcase the remarkable flavors that nature has bestowed upon us. We are lucky enough to call this property home and can’t wait to share its beauty with the community.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Caelesta will be hosting a series of special events, including exclusive tastings, tours of the vineyards and truffle orchard, and engaging educational experiences led by the winemaking team.

For more information, please visit www.caelesta.com or contact (805) 279-6648 or email hello@caelesta.com. The vineyard is located at 2855 El Pomar Dr., in Templeton.

